Free emergency rabies clinic in Fluvanna County serves hundreds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a rabies scare in Fluvanna County last week, the community is coming together to keep pets safe. Multiple animal advocacy groups in the area held a free emergency rabies clinic after an infected dog attacked a juvenile and exposed the disease to an unknown number of people.
Hundreds of people lined up before eight this morning at Pleasant Grove Park in Palmyra so their pets could get a free rabies vaccine. Vets delivered the shots car-to-car to make sure that all furry friends in need are vaccinated against the deadly disease.
Fluvanna County’s Sherriff’s office says that after a dog infected with rabies got loose and attacked a juvenile, there’s no way to know how many people and animals might have been exposed.
“This is an unusual situation," Allison Kramer, a veternarian with Old Dominion Animal Hospital said. "Having a rabid dog that in the 13 years that I’ve been a veterinarian, I have not seen a situation like that,”
Animal advocates from Fluvanna County and beyond quickly sprang into action and organized an emergency clinic to get pets from around the county vaccinated.
“This is a collaboration of Caring for Creatures, The Fluvanna SPCA, Cat Action Team, and Green Dogs Unleashed" Erika Proctor with Green Dogs Unleashed said. “As well as local veterinary clinics, veterinarians.”
The clinic brought hundreds of pet owners and even more pets, which far exceeded organizers’ expectations.
“I think we’ve already done over 400 vaccines," Procto said. "We kind of were shooting for 400. We brought 700 just in case.”
Vets and organizers alike say the large turnout helps underscore the severity of rabies.
“We see it more obviously in wildlife and people actually don’t realize how common rabies still is," Kramer said. "Raccoons, bats, possums, skunks, they are all common carriers and when your dog is not vaccinated bites can occur.”
“Rabies is 100% fatal when contracted in animals and in human beings,” Proctor added. "So, rabies can be contracted up to 10 days before an animal starts showing any outward signs.”
You don’t even have to be bitten by an infected animal to contract the disease, as it can be transmitted through saliva. Advocates say that the best offense against rabies, is a good defense.
“Rabies is not something to mess around with it’s it’s an inexpensive, easy vaccine,” Proctor said. "Come on out and get it.”
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is also holding a rabies vaccine event tomorrow. People on public assistance can get their pets vaccinated for as little as $10.
