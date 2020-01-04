Congressman Denver Riggleman discusses legislative priorities and unveils 2020 campaign slogan.

While many Republicans have run on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, Riggleman disagrees. “The ACA, you know I’m not a fan, but we’re not going to put the toothpaste back into the tube. We need to incrementally change it. People want to keep preexisting conditions and they certainly want to make sure their children under 26 are covered,” the Congressman said. While President Trump has called climate change a hoax, Riggleman says humans certainly affect the environment.