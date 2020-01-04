Congressman Denver Riggleman discusses legislative priorities and unveils 2020 campaign slogan.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
Fifth District Congressman Denver Riggleman is entering his final year as a first term congressman. This November he will face a challenger for his seat, which the DCCC says it plans to target. Congressman Riggleman spoke with NBC29 where he broke with his party and the president on a few issues, but also touted Republican talking points on others. He also unveiled his 2020 campaign slogan.
While many Republicans have run on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act, also referred to as Obamacare, Riggleman disagrees. “The ACA, you know I’m not a fan, but we’re not going to put the toothpaste back into the tube. We need to incrementally change it. People want to keep preexisting conditions and they certainly want to make sure their children under 26 are covered,” the Congressman said. While President Trump has called climate change a hoax, Riggleman says humans certainly affect the environment.
On impeachment, Riggleman says he does not find the allegations against the president impeachable or troubling and he stands with the dozens of localities in Virginia declaring themselves Second Amendment Sanctuaries.
As for his 20-20 campaign slogan- Denver Does Jobs-he plans to focus on deregulation and lower taxes.
