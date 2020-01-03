UVA women’s basketball falls to North Carolina in ACC home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - UVA women’s basketball fell to North Carolina 65-47 in a tough loss at John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday, January 2nd in the ‘Hoos first ACC match and home opener.
“I know my kids. I know how hard we work. I know how much effort we put in to prepare for these games," says UVA head coach Tina Thompson. “In our first home game in the home opener in the ACC, for us to come out lethargic with no energy is just unacceptable.”
The Cavaliers started off hot in the first quarter. First year guard Shemera Williams scored 5 points early in the game putting Virginia up 16-11. However, it didn’t take long for North Carolina to respond.
The Tarheels outscored the ‘Hoos 25-6 in the second quarter.
“They started hitting shots," says UVA senior forward Lisa Jablonowski. “They started hitting the three point shots. We got frustrated and lost our team execution. We put our heads down and didn’t respond the right way”.
Senior guard Jocelyn Willoughby, Williams, and Jablonowski each had 12 points.
Virginia’s record drops to 5-8 and is now on a three game losing skid.
The ‘Hoos play NC State on Sunday, January 5th in Raleigh.
