Tracking more rain

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The first round of rain overnight and early this morning was light. Producing a tenth of an inch or less of rainfall. More rain will arrive from the southwest later this afternoon and tonight. The rain will start to exit Saturday. Early spring-like temperatures to start the weekend.
A cold front will sweep over the region later Saturday into Saturday night. The wind will turn to the west and northwest. This will usher in cooler temperatures Saturday night into Sunday.
Sunshine as many go back to work and school on Monday.
A fast moving and weak weather maker will head our way in the later Tuesday and Tuesday night time frame. Most rain showers expected for central Virginia. It may end a some snowflakes for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley Tuesday overnight.
Chillier Wednesday and Wednesday night. Temperatures briefly back to January levels.
A little milder later next week with more rainfall.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a southwest breeze. More rain showers developing. High 55 to 60 degrees.
Friday night: Rain showers. Milder with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday: Showers exit. Many dry hours. Still mild with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Drying and cooling to the 30s by morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, blustery with highs of 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. High 50. Some rain showers Tuesday night. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Clearing and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. High 50 degrees.
The next storm system looks to arrive later Friday into next Saturday with rain.
