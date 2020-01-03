Tim Taylor thriving coaching at UNC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Tim Taylor was back at John Paul Jones Arena Thursday night on the visiting team’s bench. North Carolina was facing Virginia in women’s basketball.
The Madison County native is in his first season as an assistant coach at North Carolina.
“Still kind of tough walking into JPJ with all your friends,” says Taylor. “This has been home for a long time.”
Taylor had three stints as an assistant coach at Virginia with the women’s basketball team, most recently two years ago under coach Joanne Boyle.
He took last year off before being offered the assistant coaching job at North Carolina.
“You’re here to make an impact, I want to make an impact on kids’ lives,” says Taylor. “Just help them grow and have opportunities beyond this and that’s what you do for coaching. It’s the competition, it’s the opportunity at Carolina to play for a national championship, coach with coach Banghart. That’s what this is all about for me.”
Taylor, a Virginia native has been a fixture in coaching in Central Virginia, coaching high school boys basketball in both Madison and Orange counties.
“Basketball is basketball. Boys, girls. It’s the challenge of making them better each and every day,” says Taylor. “Give them an opportunity to win games. That’s what it’s about for me.”
Now Taylor is in charge of finding the best girls talent in the Commonwealth and leading them down Tabacco Road.
“That’s exactly what we want to do, get into the home state a little bit and get back to these roots,” says Taylor. “Maybe try to get them to come down to Tar Heel land.”
North Carolina beat Virginia 65-47 Thursday night to improve its record to 11-2 and 2-0 in the ACC.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.