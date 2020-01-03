Showers and milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An approaching warm front has delivered early showers today. Another round of rain is expected later today as we track a cold front from the west. Temperatures will soar, averaging ten to fifteen degrees above normal.while it will not be raining consistently, more rain is expected later today into Saturday. Sunday will feature sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. There are signs of a quick shot of colder air by the middle of next week,after that we warm back up.