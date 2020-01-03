Showers and milder

Not a wash out

By David Rogers | January 3, 2020 at 8:03 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 8:52 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - An approaching warm front has delivered early showers today. Another round of rain is expected later today as we track a cold front from the west. Temperatures will soar, averaging ten to fifteen degrees above normal.while it will not be raining consistently, more rain is expected later today into Saturday. Sunday will feature sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures. There are signs of a quick shot of colder air by the middle of next week,after that we warm back up.

Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, High: low 60s

Tonight: Cloudy with rain, Low: upper 40s

Saturday: Cloudy with early rain, High: low 60s...Low: mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 40s...Low: mid 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: mid 30s

