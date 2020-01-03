Raven Engineered Films opens fabrication facility in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, VA. (WVIR) - A South Dakota company is expanding to Waynesboro. Raven Industries’ Engineered Films Division announced that it’s moving into 1430 Genicom Drive in Waynesboro.
Raven specializes in high-performance specialty films and sheeting for the agriculture industry. The new facility will allow Raven to custom-fabricate materials and strategically warehouse products to better serve the east coast.
A release says operations will start early this year with five team members and is expected to expand based on demand.
Raven Industries, Inc. Press Release:
WAYNESBORO, VA-- Raven Industries, Inc. of Sioux Falls, SD announced today that its Engineered Films Division is expanding its fabrication operations to the East Coast of the United States with the opening of a facility in Waynesboro, VA. The facility will be located at 1430 Genicom Drive and will begin operations in early 2020.
The full text of Raven Industries press release can be found here, and below.
Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films Division is expanding its fabrication operations to the East Coast of the United States with the opening of a facility in Waynesboro, Va. This new location will allow Raven Engineered Films to provide a heightened level of service and faster product delivery to customers of its Energy, Geomembrane and Construction markets. At the new facility, Raven will custom-fabricate materials and strategically warehouse products to better serve this geographic region.
Expanding fabrication to the U.S. East Coast allows Raven Engineered Films to continue growing its core product lines while simultaneously executing Raven Composites™, one of the company’s two strategic platforms for growth announced in November.
“We are committed to our core business and customers,” said Anthony Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Raven Engineered Films. “Having a presence on the East Coast will allow us to respond more efficiently to the needs of our customers.”
The Waynesboro community is an appealing place for Raven to do business because of its rich heritage of manufacturing excellence as well as its proximity to the Appalachian Basin, major shipping and transportation hubs, and port access. Raven will begin operations in Waynesboro with approximately five team members in early 2020 and will expand based on business demand.
“The City of Waynesboro was built on the foundation of manufacturing firms like Raven,” shared Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our business community.”
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.