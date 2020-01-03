Raven Engineered Films opens fabrication facility in Waynesboro

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films Division is expanding its fabrication operations to the East Coast of the United States with the opening of a facility in Waynesboro, Va. This new location will allow Raven Engineered Films to provide a heightened level of service and faster product delivery to customers of its Energy, Geomembrane and Construction markets. At the new facility, Raven will custom-fabricate materials and strategically warehouse products to better serve this geographic region.