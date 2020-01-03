Public Safety Foundation of Greene County seeks donations for rescue boat

GREENE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - Volunteer rescue departments in Greene County have their sights set on a new boat to help people who get in trouble out on the water or get caught up in floods.
The Public Safety Foundation of Greene County (PSFGC) is behind this grassroots effort to raise money to buy a rescue boat. The goal is to raise $6,500 to purchase an NRS E-140 Self-Bailing Raft.
This boat would ensure all the departments are more efficient and ready to respond to local emergency water missions. Last year’s widespread flooding was a wakeup call when crews with the Stanardsville Fire Department had to wait for other counties to bring them the boats they needed.
Stanardsville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dustin Clay says relying on other units for help takes time away from rescues. “We’re looking at almost 20,000 people throughout three departments that are all-volunteer so we have people at each department that have the water rescue training as well as the fire training so we definitely need more people, need the equipment and we are working towards that."
Donations can be made to the PSFGC. The Stanardsville Fire Department is also looking for volunteers.
