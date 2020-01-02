Periods of Rain Ahead - Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Periods of rain ahead into the start of the weekend. Rain on the way tonight into early Friday. Some dry times are expected for several hours Friday. Clouds may even break for some sun. Southwest winds and some sun will boost temperatures into the low and mid 60s, during the afternoon.
By Friday evening, another round of rain to develop that will take us into early Saturday, followed with few showers during the afternoon, ahead of a cold front. Total rain amounts look to range between a half to one inch across the region. Behind the front, it will turn gusty and much cooler, with skies clearing out by Sunday. Sunday, breezy, cooler and more seasonable for early January with highs in the 40s.
While dry Monday, a fast moving and weak storm system arrives Tuesday with some showers, that could end with some possible snow showers. Temperatures to remain more seasonable for much of next week.
Tonight: Rain developing, some fog. Lows in the mid 40s.
Friday: Some early showers. Variable clouds, warmer. Highs low to mid 60s.
Friday night: More rain. Lows near 50 degrees.
Saturday: Scattered showers, Mostly cloudy, mild. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain showers exit and blustery Saturday night. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Some showers later in the day. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Rain/snow shower risk Tuesday night. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
