New court date for Louisa Co. teen accused of murder

LOUISA COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - A preliminary hearing is now set for next month for a Louisa County murder case against a teenager.
Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court held another hearing Friday, January 3, for the 16-year-old accused of shooting an elderly couple last year on Spotswood Trail.
The teenager is currently charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, as well as breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.
Attorneys on both sides agreed to reschedule the hearing for Wednesday, February 5.
Prosecutors believe the teenager forced 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12, 2019. He then allegedly shot the couple, and stole their car. They say Nancy Payne played dead after being shot, and then ran to a neighbor for help. Roger Payne Jr. died at the scene.
The teenager was apprehended in Nelson County on the same day of the shooting. Authorities believe he was attempting to drive to Lynchburg College to see his girlfriend.
RELATED:
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.