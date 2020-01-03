Louisa County’s new sheriff talks priorities

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Louisa County has a new sheriff with a fresh focus. Now that he has officially taken office, Donald “Donnie” Lowe is looking at new ways to implement community policing initiatives across Louisa County.
Lowe takes office after working under former Sheriff Ashland Fortune who served Louisa County for 20 years. However, now he hopes to take the office in a more community-driven direction.
Lowe may be new to his position as sheriff, but he certainly isn't new to Louisa County. "I’m still trying to adjust to it - it feels kind of the same I’ve been here for the last 20 years as a chief deputy so there really wasn't that much of an operational difference."
Since officially taking office, Lowe has been working to set his priorities for the next four years. Mostly working off the mentor he learned from for the last two decades, recently retired Sheriff Ashland Fortune.
"It’s hard to describe it's a little bit surreal, we worked together as a team for 20 years, and it’s kind of just hitting me know that you know that teams not here anymore,” Lowe said.
But Lowe isn’t in it alone - on Thursday he announced his chief deputy is Ronnie Roberts. In 2014 Roberts served as chief of police for the town of Louisa and recently ran for Albemarle County Sheriff. Lowe and Roberts combined have more than 40 years of experience in law enforcement.
"I look forward to serving the people in this community, and so many friends that I developed in my four years as chief everybody here in our community and working for an awesome sheriff as well as the team he has already assembled here in place and Ashland’s legacy that he left behind,” Roberts said.
Lowe and Roberts hope to have a bigger emphasis on community policing in the county by building more bridges with the people they serve and protect every day.
"Do everything we can to keep this county safe, and be proactive when it comes to threats like gangs and drugs, of course, is a major issue and we put a lot of time and effort into that,” Lowe said.
"It’s so important because you see so much negativity between things that happen and we build those bridges so that they’re life-lasting bridges between law and enforcement and the people who live in our community,” Roberts said.
Lowe says he hopes to expand programs like the county’s citizen police academy and project lifesaver which helps individuals with disabilities that wander off and become lost.
