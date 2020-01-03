LEDs coming to Virginia highways

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to highway lighting across the commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Transportation signed a contract with Trane to replace more than 9,600 highway lights with light-emitting diode (LED) products.

VDOT hopes the change will improve a driver's ability to see at night, reduce work zone crashes, and save taxpayer dollars.

The lighting project is expected to result in a cumulative net savings of $4.6 million by 2036.

The replacement will start in the spring.

