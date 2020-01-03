Hanukkah stabbing suspect questioned in prior attack; Victim’s family calls for end of hatred

Nicky Kohen, the daughter of Josef Neumann who was critically injured in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration, speaks to reporters in front of her home in New City, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Kohen told reporters she hopes her father regains consciousness and finds a changed world while making an emotional plea to end hatred and anti-Semitism. Her 72-year-old father has been unconscious since he was wounded Saturday in a machete attack at a rabbi's home in Monsey, N.Y. (Source: AP Photo/Seth Wenig/AP)