Gov. Northam unveils criminal justice reform agenda

Governor Northam is proposing legislation to raise the felony larceny threshold to $1,000. In 2018, the governor signed bipartisan legislation raising the felony larceny threshold to $500 - the first time it had been raised since 1980. This newly proposed increase will bring Virginia in line with many other states and ensure one mistake does not forever impact a person’s life. Felony convictions carry prison time and create a criminal record that can be a barrier to education, housing, jobs, and more.