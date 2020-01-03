Few Showers and Warm Saturday. Bright, Breezy, Cooler Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Still wet tonight and just a few showers on Saturday, but warmer. While Spring-like to start the weekend, it will turn cooler, drier and more seasonable for Sunday.
Additional rain tonight and into Saturday, looks light for much of our area, generally under a quarter inch. A few showers Saturday morning, then variable clouds, turning warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few spotty showers may occur early afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front. By Saturday night, wind will pick up and turn gusty 20-30+ mph out of the northwest. Clearing skies, cooler and drier air will move in by Sunday and it will remain breezy. Sunshine and highs in the more seasonable 40s Sunday afternoon.
While dry Monday, a fast moving and weak storm system arrives Tuesday with some showers, that could end with some possible snow showers in the Mountains. Temperatures to remain more seasonable for much of next week.
Wednesday and Thursday trending dry. Another storm system looks to bring rain later next Friday.
Tonight: Periods of rain, some areas of fog. Nearly steady temps in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
Saturday: Showers exit. Many dry hours. Variable clouds, warmer. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Saturday night: Clearing, gusty winds, chilly. Lows in the low to mid 30s by morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler, more seasonable. Highs of 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Sunshine. Highs in the low 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing. Highs mid to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s.
Wednesday: Clearing and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to near 50.
Friday: Turning cloudy, some showers late. Highs upper 50s.
