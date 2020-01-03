Few Showers and Warm Saturday. Bright, Breezy, Cooler Sunday

Additional rain tonight and into Saturday, looks light for much of our area, generally under a quarter inch. A few showers Saturday morning, then variable clouds, turning warmer with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. A few spotty showers may occur early afternoon, ahead of an approaching cold front. By Saturday night, wind will pick up and turn gusty 20-30+ mph out of the northwest. Clearing skies, cooler and drier air will move in by Sunday and it will remain breezy. Sunshine and highs in the more seasonable 40s Sunday afternoon.