UVA professor studies goal-making, shares findings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - All those resolutions are still fresh and top of mind, but researchers say one big thing in your blind spot may keep you from committing all year long. University of Virginia Professor Benjamin Converse is a social psychologist who has studied goal making.
Converse says people fail to consider obstacles life can throw their way when making resolutions, but his research also offers a bit of hope.
People are hitting the gym, counting calories and cutting back on alcohol as part of their New Year’s resolutions. It’s a time when goal setting is top of mind for many.
"The basic idea is that we're showing that people expect to do better at their goals and are more ready to pursue new goals at the beginning of what we call a temporal landmark which could be the beginning of the week, beginning of the month, beginning of the year,” Converse said.
Converse's research says someone might set that goal to read more but fail to account for life getting in the way. "They tend not to think as much about the barriers or the constraints on their actions and so they get very optimistic about what they'll be able to accomplish."
Setting actionable, realistic goals is step one. Step two?
“Think about what those obstacles are going to be and then work to combat those obstacles upfront,” Converse said.
If you have not made a resolution yet, it is never too late.
“There are all kinds of temporal boundaries that people can use and those include a new week or a new month, and they're really entirely arbitrary,” Converse said.
Converse stressed the importance of having a plan to help you succeed with your goals.
