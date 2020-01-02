Tracking low pressure and a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Early sunshine, will be followed by increasing cloudiness today. Southwesterly flow should warm temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. As a warm front and low pressure system tracks north, showers will develop late tonight. Periods of rain throughout the day Friday. A break in the activity will move across the area later Friday, before a second wave of rain develops. Some areas may see up to an inch of rain or more by later Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, with cooler temperatures.