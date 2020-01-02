Tracking low pressure and a warm front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Early sunshine, will be followed by increasing cloudiness today. Southwesterly flow should warm temperatures into the mid to upper 50s. As a warm front and low pressure system tracks north, showers will develop late tonight. Periods of rain throughout the day Friday. A break in the activity will move across the area later Friday, before a second wave of rain develops. Some areas may see up to an inch of rain or more by later Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday, with cooler temperatures.
Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: mid 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with periods of rain, High: low 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 60...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain & snow showers, High: 50...Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 40s...low: mid 20s
