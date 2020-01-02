Staunton police searching for missing man

STAUNTON, VA. (WVIR) - Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Staunton man.
Eighteen-year-old Anthony Franklin was last seen on the 1800-block of Springhill Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday, January 1. He is approximately 5’06 tall, 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair. Franklin may be wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.
Authorities believe Franklin could be endangered due to an intellectual disability.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.
