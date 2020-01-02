Police investigating reported shooting on Elliewood Ave.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting on the University of Virginia Corner over the New Year holiday.
Police responded to the area of 11 Elliewood Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 1. An alert from UVA said witnesses saw a person with a mask fire a gun inside a bar.
First responders did not find any suspects or victims at the scene, however a woman had walked to the hospital with a gunshot wound. She is said to not be affiliated with the university, and is expected to recover.
Police have yet not made any arrests, and believe this was an isolated incident.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.