Fitness experts share the best tips to making and keeping your New Year’s resolution

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - If you have a workout New Year’s resolution, experts say slow and steady might be the key to keeping it. Personal trainers say having strict goals and leaving no wiggle room could lead to failure sooner.
Fitness experts say the most important thing to do is start slow and work your way up to avoid quitting or getting hurt, especially if you aren't used to sustained physical activity.
ACAC Personal Trainer Erin Mays says to begin by exercising a few times a week and build up from there. “A better idea might be to start with exercising a few times a week and build up from there. That way, one, you don’t start too fast, and two, you have room for life - things that happen.”
ACAC says most resolutions don’t last into February. To combat that, be patient. Don’t be afraid to take a rest day, or two, every week.
