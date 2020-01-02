Charlottesville Parks & Recreation offering free fitness week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is helping people stick to New Year's resolutions of hitting the gym.
Dozens of people are already taking advantage of the city offering a Free Fitness Week at several facilities: Carver and Key recreation centers and Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center are free Thursday, January 2, through Tuesday, January 8.
"It's that time of year. People are redirecting their thoughts to fitness and health and making changes in their life, and we offer such facilities that will allow that," Aquatics and Facilities Manager Phillip Seay said.
The city has been offering this free week for several years, and it’s been a success.
Carver Recreation Center: 233 4th Street, NW, (434) 970-3053
Key Recreation Center: 800 East Market Street, (434) 293-8273
