April-like showers soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - One more dry day on this Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a rain maker over the deep South.
Rain will overspread the region from the southwest overnight tonight into early Friday. We look to get a break in the rain during the day Friday. Some hazy breaks of sun with a southwest breeze will boost temperatures to the low to mid 60s in the afternoon.
Another round of rain likely Friday night into early Saturday. A few showers will linger Saturday afternoon and night. Remaining milder than average.
Drying and clearing Sunday. It’ll be cooler. But still above average to start next week.
A fast moving and weak storm system will arrive later Tuesday, Tuesday night with a little rain and possibly a snow shower.
Briefly colder next Wednesday. No sign of arctic air or snowfalls in the extended outlook.
Overall milder than average weather expected for most of January.
Thursday: Clouds thicken. Pleasant and dry. Highs in the 50s.
Thursday night: Rain arrives overnight. Lows in the 40s.
Friday: A couple showers around. Many dry hours. Clouds and some sun. Highs in the milder low to mid 60s.
Friday night: More showers. Lows near 50 degrees.
Saturday: Off and on rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain showers exit and blustery Saturday night. Lows in the 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. A late day rain shower possible. Highs near 50. Rain/snow shower risk Tuesday night. Lows lower 30s.
Wednesday: Clouds then sun. Cooler with highs in the seasonable 40s.
Temperatures look to rebound again later next week.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.