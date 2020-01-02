April-like showers soon

Off and on rain through Saturday

Rain arrives soon
By Josh Fitzpatrick | January 2, 2020 at 11:37 AM EST - Updated January 2 at 12:28 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - One more dry day on this Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of a rain maker over the deep South.

Rain will overspread the region from the southwest overnight tonight into early Friday. We look to get a break in the rain during the day Friday. Some hazy breaks of sun with a southwest breeze will boost temperatures to the low to mid 60s in the afternoon.

Another round of rain likely Friday night into early Saturday. A few showers will linger Saturday afternoon and night. Remaining milder than average.

Drying and clearing Sunday. It’ll be cooler. But still above average to start next week.

A fast moving and weak storm system will arrive later Tuesday, Tuesday night with a little rain and possibly a snow shower.

Briefly colder next Wednesday. No sign of arctic air or snowfalls in the extended outlook.

Overall milder than average weather expected for most of January.

Thursday: Clouds thicken. Pleasant and dry. Highs in the 50s.

Thursday night: Rain arrives overnight. Lows in the 40s.

Friday: A couple showers around. Many dry hours. Clouds and some sun. Highs in the milder low to mid 60s.

Friday night: More showers. Lows near 50 degrees.

Saturday: Off and on rain. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain showers exit and blustery Saturday night. Lows in the 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. A late day rain shower possible. Highs near 50. Rain/snow shower risk Tuesday night. Lows lower 30s.

Wednesday: Clouds then sun. Cooler with highs in the seasonable 40s.

Temperatures look to rebound again later next week.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.