Watching next storm system

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a nice first day of 2020 with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we’ll chill to the 20s and lower 30s.
We will stay dry with pleasant conditions Thursday. Tracking a developing storm system along the Gulf Coast. This system will increase our clouds and then spread rain over us off and on overnight Thursday through Saturday night. It’ll be an almost spring-like rainfall with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. A half inch to an inch of rain is projected at this time.
Turning drier and a little cooler Sunday and Monday as sunshine returns.
A fast moving storm system will arrive Tuesday into Tuesday night with snow/sleet/rain to rain showers. There’s some timing differences in the forecast models. Keep checking back for updates.
A brief cold snap mid next week. But not too cold. Really it’s back to average for early January standards.
Milder weather will return for the end of next week.
Wednesday night: Starry sky and chilling to the 20s to lower 30s. Light southwest breeze.
Thursday: Increasing clouds and pleasant for this time of year. Highs in the 50s. Rain showers arrive Thursday night. Lows in the 40s.
Friday and Saturday: Off and on rain. Mild with highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the 40s to 50 degrees Friday night.
Sunday: Drying with sunshine returning. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Watching for possible snow/sleet/rain to rain. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
Wednesday: Dry at this time and colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.