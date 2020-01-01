New, returning City Council members prepare to work on affordable housing in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - In just a few days, three new members of Charlottesville City Council will sit down with returning members to work on their priorities, including affordable housing.
The last time three new members of City Council were voted in was in 2011. Now, this new team will need to reassess some of the foundational pillars of Charlottesville priorities.
Vice Mayor of Charlottesville, Heather Hill and Mayor Nikuyah Walker will relinquish their roles come Monday when a new mayor and vice mayor are selected. They will be working together with newly-elected councilors Sena Magill, Michael Payne, and Lloyd Snook to overhaul the city's zoning and address affordable housing.
“I think this is a really great opportunity for us to look comprehensively as a council in conjunction with Dr. Richardson and his team and understanding what are what does that new strategy look like,” Hill said.
Hill says the new council will need to work as a team to solve some of the city's top issues.
“That's not to say, that we're all going to agree on everything and that's not really the objective, but that we can work collectively together, the vision of the city as first and foremost,” Hill said.
The goal will be finding solutions to the city's housing troubles, as well as addressing other needs.
“Otherwise…why are we putting those significant dollars forward if they're actually not achieving what we need to?” Hill said.
Hill says she is looking forward to the work ahead.
“I'm certainly encouraged by the energy and ideas and enthusiasm that they're bringing to the table,” Hill said.
The first city council meeting of 2020 is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 6.
At that meeting, councilors are expected to take up plans for The Crossings II, which would create dozens of additional housing units for those making less than 50% of the area’s median income.
