National Coalition of 100 Black Women hosts ‘A Night in Monte Carlo’ ​New Year’s Eve Gala

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Right now, even more people are preparing to welcome in 2020 with ‘A Night in Monte Carlo’ at The Doubletree Hotel.
The Charlottesville Metropolitan area of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women is hosting its annual gala. The goal is to celebrate and amplify its mission to advocate on behalf of black women and girls. Some of the skills the group focuses on are leadership development and gender equality.
“This year, this is to be to make the community more aware of us and the work that we are doing and the young ladies that we’re working with and to just make ourselves more known in the community,” President of 100 Black Women Ella Jordan said.
This is the second year of the gala. The group is always looking for more members to help mentor young women.
