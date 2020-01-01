First babies of 2020 arrive in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some couples are celebrating the arrival of 2020 with some new arrivals to their family. The first babies born in 2020 in the Charlottesville area arrived just after the ball dropped on January 1 at Sentara Martha Jefferson and UVA hospitals.
Just eight minutes after midnight, Edahi Valentina Gaona Maldonado became the first baby of the new year and the decade in Charlottesville. His parents are tired, but ecstatic.
"Maybe three hours of sleep but I'm very happy,” said Salvador Gaona, Edahi’s dad. “My whole family, my children, my mom and dad…my whole family in Mexico knows about him."
Just over an hour and a half later, at six pounds, 14 ounces Zamara Grace Latimore became the first girl born in the Charlottesville area for 2020.
“You can't even put it into words,” said Darious Latimore, Zamara’s dad. “I instantly got butterflies when I first saw her come out. I wanted to cry, but wanted to stay strong at the same time.”
This is the first child for the Latimores, so they spent a lot of time studying ahead of this moment.
“I've dragged [Darious] to all of the classes,” said Gabrielle Latimore, Zamara’s mom. “We've literally done everything in the books. “We've read books, we've read apps, done all the baby classes, everything.”
Edahi is the fourth child for the Gaona's, but equally momentous.
“This is special,” Salvador said. “Every child is special and unique."
Edahi has three older brothers. The eldest was celebrating at a New Year's Eve party when we got the call to go to the hospital, and says this time it's more emotional.
"It's different because I was four when my other brother was born so my first and then I was like 13 and now I'm 20 so I see it differently now," said Edahi’s brother Salvador.
As for the Latimores adding more children to their family is already on their minds.
“We'll have more, we're definitely going to have more, but just not right now,” Latimore said with a laugh. “We want to enjoy her for a little bit…enjoy as much time as possible with her.”
Augusta Health’s first baby of 2020, Chandyn, arrived at 3:19 a.m. Wednesday morning weighing five pounds, 10 ounces and is 18 inches long. Chandyn’s parents and sister are excited that he has arrived, but wanted to celebrate his arrival privately.
