Cavaliers looking for answers in run game in 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team had a big day through the air in the Orange Bowl against Florida.
Bryce Perkins threw for four touchdowns and 323-yards.
Joe Reed and Hasise Dubois combined for seventeen catches.
But the ground game never really got going, with just 52 yards on 21 attempts.
That was a theme, at times, this year for Virginia.
Perkins led the team with 769-yards rushing.
The senior quarterback carried the ball 227, which was more than every other player on the team combined (442 attempts).
Sophomore Wayne Taulapapa was next on the list with 473-yards on 116 attempts.
Perkins was the only player on the team to rush for more than 100-yards in a game this year, as he broke the century mark three times.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says they’re still looking for the exact right fit at running back, but he saw a lot of improvement from another position group.
“Our offensive line grew and developed at a remarkable level,” says Mendenhall, "with a lot of work from being poor to average, to being good, and that whole group comes back, so the presence of who we have at the running back position, besides just the consistency, the dynamic nature of who it is, we’ll need to keep working on that as well.”
