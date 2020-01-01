Cars towed during New Year’s Eve stays low, bodes well for safety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based towing company says business was not booming for them on New Year’s Eve.
Workers at A1 Towing say over the New Year, their trucks have mainly been used to help cars that have blown a tire, or slid into a ditch. Owner Agron Fazliu says those kinds of calls are better than a serious wreck.
“I will say I rather be five minutes late to the party, then not make it,” Fazilu said. “Just don't rush…we can make it better late than never.”
Fazliu says between New Years Eve and New Year’s Day, he only had to impound one car because of a DUI. According to him, normally two or three cars a week are impounded for that, or after being abandoned.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.