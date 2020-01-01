Brunch in Charlottesville remains popular choice on New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Brunch is a popular tradition for many on New Year’s Day and plenty of people were out at Beer Run on in Charlottesville on Wednesday.
The restaurant had a modified brunch menu throughout the day for revelers needing an extra pick-me-up. Libations, black-eyed peas and ham were some of the top sellers for those dining out on the first day of 2020.
"Folk like to come out, grab a little food, grab a little drink, grab a little something to help themselves from the previous night, something to get going for the new year,” said Beer Run co-owner John Woodriff. “Get some good food in them...to kick the year off right."
Beer Run owners say they enjoy being open on New Year’s Day to help others start the year off on the right foot.
