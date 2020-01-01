Albemarle area people start 2020 resolutions at gym

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - With the new year comes plenty of personal resolutions; one being to lose weight. Plenty of people packed area gyms on New Year’s Day to kick off 2020 on the right foot.
"Being healthier is always a good idea,” said Grant Worsham, Assistant General Manager of Planet Fitness in Albemarle County. “Eating healthier, working out constantly, just even if it's just a short, 20 minute run on a treadmill, or like a walk on a treadmill, it's still better than sitting at home on the couch eating processed food."
Worsham says plenty of people signed up for a gym membership on Wednesday. They expect that trend to continue well into January as people assess their lives and make changes.
"It's going to start trickling down mid-March into the early months of April so about then we see a sharp decline in the amount of people,” Worsham said. “The New Year's resolutions aren't holding up so that’s usually when they call it quits."
David Hersman doesn’t plan on quitting any time soon. He was at Planet Fitness on New Year’s Day 2019 and says fewer people seem to be working out this year.
"Seems that way to me, I don't know, maybe people partied a little extra last night being the last night of the decade and all," Hersman said.
Hersman doesn't put much weight into making a slew of yearly resolutions, but he does have some words of advice.
“It’s kind of setting yourself up for failure a little bit,” Hersman said. “I think you try to incorporate it into your everyday life, not just once a year, like I’m going to fix all my bad habits…starting now.”
