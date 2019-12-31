Virginia Football falls 36-28 against No. 6 Florida in Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Bryce Perkins tied his career-high with four touchdown passes, but the Virginia football team was unable to pull off the upset, as the Cavaliers fell 36-28 against No. 6 Florida in the Orange Bowl in Miami on Monday night.
UVa had a chance at the end of the game, as Perkins connected with Hasise Dubois on a 2-yard touchdown with 0:38 remaining to cut the deficit to eight, but the Wahoos were unable to recover the ensuing onside kick.
Perkins completed 28-of-40 passes for 323 yards and four TD’s in his final game for Virginia.
Terrell Jana had seven catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Dubois had ten receptions and two scores.
Joe Reed caught seven passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.
The Gators had 549 yards of total offense, including 244 yards rushing, while the UVa ground attack was held to just 52 yards on 21 carries.
The 28 points scored by the Cavaliers is the second-most Florida has allowed all season, trailing only the 42 they allowed to No. 1 LSU.
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 9-5 overall.
