UVA fans flood Charlottesville bars to watch Orange Bowl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team made its first-ever Orange Bowl matchup in Miami on Monday. However, fans didn’t have to travel all the way to Florida to get a taste of the game.
Several places hosted watch parties in Charlottesville, giving fans a place to watch the Cavaliers take on the Florida Gators.
The UVA Club of Charlottesville gathered at Three Notch'd Brewing Company for the big game.
"We're thrilled, absolutely, so it's been kind of a long time coming, you know, getting to see our team get into the orange bowl,” Jennifer Davis, a UVA fan, said.
Fans over at Random Row Brewing Co. said Bronco Mendenhall, head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers football team, has done his part in helping the team get to this point.
"Bronco Mendenhall has done a tremendous job of turning this team around, you know he comes in the first year, they only won two games and to go to a bowl the next year still not having a winning season and then to decimate South Carolina the next year in the bowl,” Francis Dean, a UVA fan, said.
Besides the coach, Bryce Perkins, quarterback for the Virginia Cavaliers, has also motivated the team.
"I think that Bryce Perkins has a lot of fire in him and the team and just their belief in themselves that I think that, that really kind of mad everyone that is a fan believe in that team, that they can do anything,” Davis said.
A lot of fans think UVA has had a phenomenal year in sports and hope Mendenhall can add to the list of championships.
"I think Mendenhall is under the gun, I mean when you figure how many sports have played for national championships, basketball, lacrosse, and soccer this year, so he’s - I think he’s going to do it,” Dean said.
