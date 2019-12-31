Sunny and breezy end to 2019

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure building in will keep the region pleasantly cool and sunny. New years eve will be partly cloudy and seasonal. Above normal conditions will continue through the first weekend of the new year. Meanwhile, a developing system in the southwestern part of the country will track northeast. By Thursday, clouds will increase, with periods of rain moving in by Friday. A few lingering showers are possible for the start of the weekend. However, by Sunday skies should clear and temperatures will begin to cool. Have a great and safe Holiday. Happy New Year !