Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School theatre class takes on ‘The Hello Girls’

STAUNTON, V.A. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah Valley Governor’s School (SVGS) is rising to a challenge, as the theatre class takes on The Hello Girls. It’s the first school in the country to produce the Off-Broadway show and pilot an expanded cast version.
The cast of more than 20 is rehearsing for a January premiere. The Hello Girls has a number of strong female roles telling the story of the women who volunteered to work as telephone operators on the front lines in France during World War I.
"All of these women are real women. There are great lines in the show about like ‘well, maybe we just did a little bit but maybe we paved the way for the people who are coming behind’. These were the first women soldiers. Without them maybe we never would have had women in combat,” SVGS Theatre Department Instructor & Coordinator Cassy Maxton-Whitacre said.
The Hello Girls runs January 16 through the 19 at ShenanArts in Staunton.
