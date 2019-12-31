Noon Year’s Eve Family Dance Party held at Northside Library

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some people are already finished ringing in the New Year, in central Virginia. At the Northside Library, children and families went to a dance party on Tuesday morning.
In addition to having some apple juice and animal cookies, they rang in the ‘noon-year’ on the hour.
Children’s Librarian Corey Bauer says the event is perfect for families who want to get some sleep on Tuesday night. “All the families look forward to it. We love to give out gold sticks and noisemakers and it’s great for, no matter how old you are, if you’re not going to make it to midnight celebrate at noon.”
This is the third year for the library to hold a dance at noon to celebrate a new decade. More than 200 people turned out this year.
