Nice start to 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Not as bad weather day or evening to end 2019. A fair sky and a brisk breeze and temperatures above freezing for most areas as we usher in 2020.
More sunshine for the first day of January. Temperatures still a little above average.
Dry weather will continue through Thursday night.
A storm system will form over the Gulf Coast and will ride northeast to give us rainfall Friday through Saturday night. An average of an inch of rain looks likely. Mild temperatures for early January.
Turing drier and a little cooler Sunday and to start next week.
Watching for a stronger cold front next Wednesday with rain and maybe a little snow for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley as the front exits. A brief shot of arctic air looks likely mid next week.
New Year’s Eve: Fair sky and brisk. Temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s.
New Year’s Day: Sunshine with highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley and lower 50s for central Virginia.
Wednesday night: Clear and chilly. Lows near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 40s.
Friday: Mild with rain showers. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Rain Friday night. Low 50.
Saturday: Rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows near 30.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.