Lawmakers discuss plans for upcoming General Assembly session

RICHMOND, VA. (WVIR) - State lawmakers will be heading to Richmond in less than 10 days. They are expected to take up major issues, such as marijuana and gun control.
Democrats control both houses of the General Assembly, and the Governor’s Mansion for the first time since the early 1990’s. For new delegates and veterans alike, this is uncharted territory.
“There is just so much good work that we’re going to get done,” 57th District Delegate-elect Sally Hudson said. “There are a lot of new faces, a lot of new energy, and a lot of legislation that our community cares about has been stuck in Richmond for a long time, and with the turnover in the leadership we’re finally going to see it move.”
58th District Delegate Rob Bell has been in Richmond since 2002. This upcoming session will be the first time in the Republican’s tenure that his party will be in the legislative minority.
“For all but two years of my tenure, I’ve either had a Democratic Senate or Democratic governor, and so working with both parties to get bills passed is not something new,” he said. “The biggest is the unknown. We don’t know who will be the chairman of the committee, we don’t even know which committees we’ll be on.”
Hudson says her priorities are shaped by the issues voters have stressed to her throughout her campaign: “Affordable housing, support for public education, election reform to make it easier for voters to go to the ballot box.”
She and other Democrats are also hoping to change how the commonwealth handles marijuana and cannabis.
“I think it starts with decriminalization, at a minimum, and addressing past convictions,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said. “I hope it will also lead to a concrete plan for legal and regulated adult-use.”
Decriminalization would not make marijuana legal, but would instead replace imprisonment with a fine.
“Marijuana has in many ways been legal for richer folks for a while, in practice,” Hudson said. “True legalization would mean that folks of all means would have access to cannabis products, and we can instead focus on regulating it in a safe and healthy way.”
However, Bell says that he is not sure that legalization or decriminalization would be the right paths for Virginia: “I support medicinal marijuana but I do not support the recreational use. It’s not quite clear what the Democrats are proposing.”
Gun control is also on the table for legislators. Eighty-five of Virginia’s 95 counties have declared themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries” as Governor Ralph Northam’s administration pushes for laws to reduce gun violence.
“Gun violence prevention will be a major part of the upcoming session, and we’ve been working toward universal background checks, which are widely supported by Virginians for a long time. Now we’ve got an opportunity to get it passed,” Herring said.
Bell says that the new laws being proposed are similar to ones that have been voted down in the past: “These are not bills that I voted for in the past, but I want to see what the actual proposals are.”
Already, a bill instituting universal background checks has been filed in the House of Delegates.
Del. Bell is working toward mental health reform, and increasing community support resources for people in crisis: “What happens when they get either before the crisis, can we sort of head that off with community resources? That’d be great. And then once they get through the crisis, how would the back end afterwards to make sure they don’t come back in?”
The new session of the General Assembly begins on January 8, 2020.
