Holiday Hoops Classic - Championship Round scores & highlights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Albemarle girls and Charlottesville boys took home the first place trophies in the championship round of the Holiday Hoops Classic on Monday at AHS.
The Black Knights and Patriots were matched up in the finals in both the boys and girls brackets, after each team won its first two games in the eight team tournament.
The Albemarle girls beat Charlottesville 50-29 in the finals, as Sylvie Jackson was named tournament MVP.
“My teammates helped me a lot with support, defense, passing, and helping me get open score,” says Jackson. "I really wanted this championship.”
Head coach Rachel Proudfoot adds, “It’s been four years since we’ve won this tournament. We’ve given it a good push in the last three years, but this past year our kids they were tenacious and gritty. It’s two things: It’s our basketball IQ, and it’s here (points to heart), so those two things are what’s getting us where we are.”
The Black Knights boys rallied to beat the Patriots 61-56 in the boys championship.
