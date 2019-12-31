First Night Virginia’s New Year’s celebrations kick-off on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Hundreds of people in Charlottesville are already out and about to ring in the New Year. First Night Virginia activities began around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
New performers including some West African music are scheduled to make appearances on Tuesday night. Other family favorites were there and expanded.
“We've expanded the bubble wrap,” Drake Van de Castle, with First Night Virginia, said. “The bubble wrap now is gone up to 800-square-feet, so that'll be something for kids or adults. That's about as much as we can fit into the ballroom and still fit people in there so that that'll kind of push our capacity this year.”
First Night Virginia is working on expanding crowd favorites like ‘bubble wrap stomp’, and bringing back some of its most popular performers. It’s in an effort to stay ahead of the curve.
“In the last four years we’ve had four other First Night’s that are no longer - so I think it’s something we’re kind of excited to try and continue to keep the tradition going here,” Van de Castle said.
Some things about this year's events will stay the same, like favorite performers, and the lack of alcohol.
“Most people think of New Year’s Eve as an alcohol field event. I think it’s kind of nice to have something that’s family-friendly and an alcohol-free event,” Van de Castle said.
Perks like free parking and a short walking distance between locations encourage people to show up.
“It’s great to be able to walk around, everything is within about a four-block radius here so you can park once at the Water Street Garage and everything is within a short walk,” Van de Castle said.
Parking in the Market Street and Water Street garages is free, and you can still purchase a wristband to enjoy the celebrations. Adult wristbands are $22 and children’s wristbands are $10.
