Despite loss in Orange Bowl; ‘Unbroken Growth’ continues for UVa football team

MIAMI, F.L. (WVIR) - UVa coach Bronco Mendenhall has spoken about Virginia’s unbroken growth all season.
Despite the loss to Florida here at the Orange Bowl, that unbroken growth remains.
Virginia has improved its record in all four seasons under Mendenhall and achieved two big goals this season: Winning the ACC’s Coastal Division for the first time ever, and snapping a 15 game losing skid to rival, Virginia Tech.
Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins says, “Thinking about all the years coach Mendenhall has been here, and I was here for two of them. Every year the unbroken growth of this team and this spirit and the bond with this team is unmatched and the relations we’ve built. You can see it on the field just how hard we fight for each other.”
Junior linebacker Zane Zandier says, “Coming off this season we’re just so proud of the seniors who built this from 2-10. Just the growth that we’ve been able to attain every year, going into next year its something to train for. We’ve set the bar pretty high this year. We’ll try to set it even higher next year.”
Senior wide receiver Hasise Dubois adds, “I feel like this group has grown a lot from day one, regardless of the injuries or not. Next year’s team is going to be a force to be reckon with.”
