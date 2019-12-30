Cooler and Dry For New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Seasonably cooler and dry as we move into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. A nice, mostly clear and colder evening for festivities to Ring in 2020. Temperatures Tuesday night falling though the 40s and 30s.
The late week, will feature temperatures in the mild 50s and while Thursday looks largely dry, with more clouds gathering. Friday to turn wet, as more rain returns across the Mid-Atlantic. Another soaking is expected and rain could linger through Saturday morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly by AM. Lows 35-40.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny, breezy. Seasonably cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and chilly as we ring in the New Year. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Cooler, More seasonable. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.. Low near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Mainly in the morning. It looks drier for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, more seasonable. Highs upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s.
