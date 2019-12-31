Charlottesville-area groups merge to provide little league and baseball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Softball and baseball teams across Charlottesville and Albemarle County are joining forces.
Central Little League (CLL) and Jefferson Area Girls Softball are merging in order to have one little league that can provide both sports.
Little League approved the merger in time for CLL to begin its registration for the spring 2020 season.
"We want to give girls every opportunity that boys have in the area to play sports and enjoy baseball and enjoy softball,” CLL President Michael Phillips said. “We think that's an important value that we hold as an organization and this community holds, as well."
Phillips says the organization has grown about 10-percent over the past two years, from 16 teams to 20 teams.
