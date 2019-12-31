Authorities investigating cause of Staunton house fire

STAUNTON, VA. (WHSV) - A firefighter in Staunton is recovering Tuesday morning, after suffering minor injuries during a house fire.
Crews responded to a home along the 200 block of Park Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday, December 30. Officials say there was a fire inside the walls that caused some significant damage. The blaze also forced some roads in the area to close.
A person inside the home was evaluated, but not taken to the hospital.
No word on what caused the fire.
