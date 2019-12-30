Orange Co. teachers continue to make less than educators in neighboring counties

ORANGE COUNTY, VA. (WVIR) - Teacher pay in Orange County is lagging behind. Despite a recent raise, educators are still making less than nearly every other surrounding county.
As we enter the budget season, members of the school board say they are prioritizing teacher pay, and are putting it at the top of their legislative list.
Right now, the starting salary for a teacher in Orange County straight out of college is $43,518. That’s after the county gave them a 3-percent raise last year. Still, the county ranks seventh out of eight comparable cohorts, including Albemarle, Fluvanna, Culpeper and Spotsylvania counties.
Members of the school board, including Bette Winter, say the state needs to step up its support: “We realize that we are, you know, falling short as far as comparing our salaries to our cohorts - specifically Spotsylvania and Culpeper -, but we look at the other ones: it a very competitive market for teachers, as we know there’s a teacher shortage,” Winter said.
Members of the school board say they plan to address the issue with the Orange County Board of Supervisors, as well as state senators and delegates during the upcoming Virginia School Board Association conference in January.
