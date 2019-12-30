No. 16 UVa men’s basketball defeats Navy 65-56 behind Kihei Clark double-double

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark had 10 points and 13 assists, and the No. 16 UVa men’s basketball team beat Navy 65-56 on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
“Jay blocked some shots and Kihei‘s assists. You look at their stat line, but we got some buckets in transition. We needed those. Our man to man offense is pretty solid but in the zone we were having a hard time even with some good looks,” says head coach Tony Bennett.
The Cavaliers led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Midshipmen rallied to take a 41-40 lead on a John Carter Jr. three-pointer with 10:41 remaining.
“It felt good, it was a good game to get my assists to turnover ratio I think I did a better job taking care of the ball and knocking down shots, so it was pretty easy to get assists,” says guard Kihei Clark
The lead would be short-lived, as the Wahoos went on a 12-0 run, and pulled away for the win.
Virginia had four different players score in double figures, with Braxton Key (15), Mamadi Diakite (13), and Casey Morsell (10) joining Clark.
UVa (10-2, 2-0 ACC) will be back in action at home against Virginia Tech next Saturday.
