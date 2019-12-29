More Rain into Mainly Monday AM. Turning Warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Light rain, drizzle and fog will persist tonight, but temperatures will start to warm from the 50s into the 60s during the morning.
A large storms system moving through the Mid-West will push a warm front over the region by Monday morning. Additional showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder Monday morning. Temperatures will warm, ahead of an approaching midday cold front into the mid 60s to low 70s, with some clearing developing by afternoon. Additional rain amounts of a quarter up to a half inch possible.
Seasonably cooler and dry as we move into New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Sunshine and daytime highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. A nice, mostly clear and colder evening for festivities to Ring in 2020.
The late week, will feature temperatures in the mild 50s and while Thursday looks largely dry, with more clouds gathering. Friday to turn wet, as more rain returns across the Mid-Atlantic.
Tonight: Periods of rain, drizzle, foggy. Temperatures slowly rising through the 50s and lower 60s by dawn.
Monday: Rain showers and even thunder possible for the first half of the day. Breezy and warmer as the showers exit by early afternoon. Some clearing. High 65-71.
Monday night: Clearing and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Tuesday, New Year’s Eve: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cooler. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear and chilly as we ring in the New Year. Lows in the 30s.
New Year’s Day: Mostly sunny. Cooler, More seasonable. Highs upper 40s to near 50. Low near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.
Friday: Rain arrives. Highs upper 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Mainly in the morning. It looks drier for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs low 50s.
