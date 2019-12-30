Monumental Justice Virginia Campaign rally held at Free Speech Wall in Charlottesville

Szakos says the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues are sending the wrong message about racism. “Well, there are a lot of things that we need to do in America to dismantle some of the structures of white supremacy. There are things in zoning there are things in laws and practices, but these monuments are one of those vestiges of the kind of period during in the American South, where the South was sort of rising again where they were undoing the work of reconstruction, where they were doing lynchings.”