Monumental Justice Virginia Campaign rally held at Free Speech Wall in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - People are asking state lawmakers to give localities the ability to control monuments here in Charlottesville. On Monday, there was a rally on the Downtown Mall as part of the statewide Monumental Justice Virginia Campaign.
Former Charlottesville City Councilor Kristin Szakos, who made the motion years ago to remove the Confederate statues, is part of that group.
Szakos says the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues are sending the wrong message about racism. “Well, there are a lot of things that we need to do in America to dismantle some of the structures of white supremacy. There are things in zoning there are things in laws and practices, but these monuments are one of those vestiges of the kind of period during in the American South, where the South was sort of rising again where they were undoing the work of reconstruction, where they were doing lynchings.”
There is no name for the bill this group is supporting since the session hasn’t started yet. It also is not clear exactly what monuments would be covered under the law.
12/26 Monumental Justice Virginia Campaign Press Release:
(Charlottesville, Va.) — Delegate-Elect Sally Hudson, former City Councilors Kristin Szakos and Wes Bellamy, and student activist Zyahna Bryant will endorse the new statewide Monumental Justice Virginia campaign aimed at supporting proposed legislation to allow localities control over Confederate monuments in public spaces at a Press Conference on Monday, December 30 at 5pm at the Free Speech Wall in front of City Hall.
Who: Sally Hudson, Wes Bellamy, Kristin Szakos, and other Charlottesville leaders
What: Press Conference
Where: Free Speech Wall, Downtown Charlottesville
When: Monday, December 30, 5pm
Why: To endorse statewide Monumental Justice Virginia Campaign for legislation enabling local control of Confederate monuments and announce January 8 rally
Speakers will include:
Sally Hudson was elected state Delegate from Virginia’s 57th District in November and will take office in January. She is a labor economist and assistant professor of public policy at the University of Virginia’s Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy. Hudson is co-sponsor of pending legislation to give localities the ability to control decisions regarding removal, relocation and alteration of Confederate monuments in public places.
Wes Bellamy is an outgoing member of the Charlottesville City Council 2016-2019, serving as Vice Mayor 2016-17. He was a key supporter on Council of removing Charlottesville’s Confederate monuments from city parks and changing the park names as part of a city-wide campaign for racial equity. He is author of the memoir Monumental: It Was Never About a Statue. Bellamy is Interim Chair of the Political Science department at Virginia State University.
Kristin Layng Szakos was a member of the Charlottesville City Council 2010-2017, serving as Vice Mayor 2014-15, and made the motions on Council to remove Charlottesville’s Confederate monuments from city parks and change the park names. She represented Charlottesville on the Board of Virginia First Cities and was a member of a 2017 advisory panel that made recommendations to incoming Governor Ralph Northam, including the necessity of local control over Confederate monuments. She is a writer and co-author of two books on community organizing.
Zyahna Bryant is a first-year Sociology major at the University of Virginia. While a student at Charlottesville High School, Zyahna wrote the 2016 petition calling for the removal of Confederate statues from Charlottesville’s parks that gained more than 700 signatures and led to the 2017 City Council vote to remove them. She continues to organize around issues of race and inequity and was appointed by Governor Ralph Northam’s administration to the Virginia African American Advisory Board. She will provide a statement in absentia.
Background:
After a judge in Danville ruled that a state law prohibiting localities from removing Confederate monuments built before 1994 did not not apply to cities, the City of Charlottesville voted in 2017 to remove the Confederate statues in its downtown parks. In response to a civil lawsuit claiming that state law prevents their removal, a Charlottesville judge issued an injunction prohibiting removal. The governing bodies of both the City and Albemarle County have called for state legislation to allow all Virginia localities control over Confederate statues in their own public spaces.
Delegate-elect Sally Husdon is poised to introduce legislation in the Virginia House of Delegates that will allow localities to decide what to do with Confederate monuments in their public spaces. State Senator Creigh Deeds will be cosponsoring the same bill in the Virginia State Senate.
Outgoing Delegate David Toscano twice proposed similar legislation in the House, but both attempts were voted down in subcommittee. With the newly-elected Democratic majority in both Chambers, proponents are hopeful that the bill will be passed. Governor Ralph Northam has stated that he would sign the legislation should it reach his desk.
The Monumental Justice Virginia campaign is a statewide effort by groups in Richmond, Norfolk, Charlottesville, and other communities to call on legislators support this bill.
The campaign will kick off with The Monumental Justice Rally in Richmond on Wednesday, January 8 at 2:30 pm on the Plaza of the State Capitol Grounds. (@MonumentalJusticeVA on Facebook; #MonumentalJustice)
