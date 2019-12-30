Major league warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A warm front has lifted north, providing a southwest flow. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm today. An approaching cold front could bring a few additional morning showers. Skies should clear later today, as winds become breezy. Cooler air will begin to filter into the region tonight and Tuesday. Sunshine will prevail the next couple of days. Another quick warm up is expected later this week, into the weekend. Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday into Friday. By early next week more seasonal conditions will return, before another potential warm up. Happy New Year !