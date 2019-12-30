Major league warm-up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A warm front has lifted north, providing a southwest flow. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm today. An approaching cold front could bring a few additional morning showers. Skies should clear later today, as winds become breezy. Cooler air will begin to filter into the region tonight and Tuesday. Sunshine will prevail the next couple of days. Another quick warm up is expected later this week, into the weekend. Our next chance for rain comes late Thursday into Friday. By early next week more seasonal conditions will return, before another potential warm up. Happy New Year !
Today: Early showers, then clearing and breezy, High: low 70s
Tonight: Mostly clear, Low: around 40
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 50...Low: low 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, with late showers, High: low 50s...Low: low 40s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 40s
Saturday: Partly sunny and breezy, High: mid 50s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.