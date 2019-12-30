Holiday season good time to buy a home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Why be home for the holidays when you can be in a new home for the holidays? Believe it or not there may not be a better day to make that purchase than late December or early January.
“I think it makes complete sense that this time of the year the market is busy,” Marjorie Adam with Nest Realty said. “There are incentives for sellers to move, and there’s excitement for a buyer to buy at this time.”
Sellers consistently offer discounts at below-market value on the day on New Year’s Eve. ATTOM Data Solutions compiled data from more than 23 million single-family home and condo sales over the last six years, and says the same thing happens for the day after Christmas.
“If you think about it, if someone is out looking for a home on December 26, they’re not just shopping, they’re seriously needing to get into a home,” Adam said. “If someone’s home is on the market on December 26, the same thing: They’re motivated to sell their home, and get on to the next step and move on.”
Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS President Tom Woolfolk is not exactly convinced that it doesn’t get any better than New Year’s Eve for a home purchase: “You do get a little bit of a discount, but I think it’s somewhere between statistically significant and maybe just an anomaly.”
“I think it’s just how the numbers fall out. If you took another five-or-six-year period to look at it, you might see some variation,” he added.
So perhaps it’s best to be smart when thinking about making one of, if not the biggest purchase you’ll make in your life.
“I think a buyer that knows what he or she wants and is diligent in looking at what’s out there, it’s always a good time,” Woolfolk said.
Adam with Nest Realty does point out that in a buyer’s mind, whether intended or not, they may think they’re going to get a better price at this time of year before the spring market picks back up.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.