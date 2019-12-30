Donations to Goodwill surge during holiday season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. (WVIR) - Goodwill stores are preparing for the biggest donation rush of the year.
Goodwill is already seeing a lot of donations as the season of giving for 2019 is coming to a close.
The Goodwill store and donation center on Route 29 in Albemarle County receives the most drop offs in the area, and expect the most people to stop by on the last day of the year.
District Manager Lisa Sexton says the surge in donations tends to happen when people are trying to make room for holiday gifts: “A lot of that is people are cleaning out their houses over the holidays and after the holidays getting rid of the old bringing in the new, and it’s also the last day to get your tax receipt for the 2019 year,” she said.
Sexton says Goodwill will take just about anything, except items like mattresses, weapons, and chemicals.
